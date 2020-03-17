Santee Cooper says expect some water discoloration

MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper will begin a one-year trial of a new corrosion inhibitor at the Lake Marion treatment plant on March 23, which may cause a temporary, non-harmful water discoloration.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently granted Santee Cooper permission to begin the trial of the inhibitor to remove seasonal color changes in the water.

During this trial, the distribution system will be monitored more frequently for changes in water color and to ensure the effectiveness of the inhibitor. The Lake Marion water system supplies water to Calhoun and Orangeburg Counties including the towns of Santee, Bowman and Vance.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state.

To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.

