Santee Cooper roadblock stops SC Legislature spending plan

"Imagine trying to stay at home without the lights," Grooms said.

Republican Sen. Luke Rankin said the House is asking senators to pull down their masks and swallow what they want.

The Senate then changed the bill so Santee Cooper could enter into contracts only if the governor, House speaker, Senate president and leaders of each chamber's budget committee approve in writing.

The Senate also passed a proposal allowing a special session in September and other times as needed to address the budget, COVID-19 and other matters.

Lucas didn't say if the House would come back to consider either bill before the last day of the regular session on May 14.

Lucas also said Santee Cooper lied to House members, saying the electric cooperatives whose 2 million South Carolina customers buy the utility's power agreed to their ideas when they didn't.

Santee Cooper said the email was presumptive and premature and apologized, utility spokeswoman Mollie Gore said in an email.

Lucas sent a letter to Santee Cooper saying any communication must be in writing. The speaker said he would fire the entire utility board and all senior managers if he could.