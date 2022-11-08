 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santee Cooper preps for storm

WATCH NOW: Different satellite views of Subtropical Storm Nicole from NOAA. They include its GeoColor, Geostationary Lightning Mapper and Air Mass views of the East Coast and Caribbean.

Santee Cooper team members are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole.

As of noon Tuesday, Santee Cooper went to Operating Condition 4 alert status. This means there is a possible threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, but effects may be limited or uncertain. At OpCon 4, the utility is primarily:

• Checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks.

• Making sure communications equipment is in proper working order.

• Taking inventory and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.

“Santee Cooper is monitoring the storm and preparing accordingly to help us be best positioned to address any impacts that Tropical Storm Nicole might deliver,” said Mike Poston, chief customer officer. “If outages do occur, we will begin restoration efforts as soon as we safely can.”

Customers can report outages at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or 888-769-7688.

