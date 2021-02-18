 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santee Cooper increasing amount spilled
0 comments
editor's pick

Santee Cooper increasing amount spilled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Santee Dam

Santee Cooper is owner of lakes Marion and Moultrie. The utility manages the Santee dam, at which controlled spilling is a normal process during periods of high rainfall when flows increase into the lakes.

 T&D FILES

Heavy rains have increased the amount of water flowing into the Santee Cooper Lakes system.

To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper increased its controlled spilling operation on Thursday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

Santee Cooper began spilling operations at the dam at noon Wednesday at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River.

Santee Cooper increased the spill rate on Thursday to 10,000 cubic feet of water per second and will increase it again Friday.

Spill rates will continue to be adjusted during this operation depending on inflows.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.

Updates will be posted on Santee Cooper’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News