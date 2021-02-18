Santee Cooper increasing amount spilled

Heavy rains have increased the amount of water flowing into the Santee Cooper Lakes system.

To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper increased its controlled spilling operation on Thursday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

Santee Cooper began spilling operations at the dam at noon Wednesday at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River.

Santee Cooper increased the spill rate on Thursday to 10,000 cubic feet of water per second and will increase it again Friday.

Spill rates will continue to be adjusted during this operation depending on inflows.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.

Updates will be posted on Santee Cooper’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

