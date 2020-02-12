Santee Cooper increases spilling at Santee Dam

MONCKS CORNER – Due to last week’s heavy rainfall dramatically increasing inflows to the Santee Cooper Lakes System, Santee Cooper has increased the flow rate of its controlled spilling operation at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion to manage lake levels.

On Thursday, the flow was increased to a rate of 100,000 cubic feet of water per second (or about 44 million gallons per minute) into the Santee River. Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure.

Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydroelectric operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes, to combat rising water levels and protect the dams and dikes. The spilling could result in minor flooding in sections of the floodplain in Berkeley and Georgetown counties, and property owners have been notified of the ongoing spill. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people statewide. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.

