Santee Cooper closes boat landings, other facilities
MONCKS CORNER – In accordance with Gov. McMaster’s executive orders concerning public access to waterways and recreation facilities, Santee Cooper has closed boat ramps and landings, recreation spots and related facilities that the utility operates around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion until further notice. Santee Cooper has also closed all facilities at the Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner until further notice.

The boat landings that are now closed include:

• In Berkeley County - William Dennis Landing (Biggins Landing), West Dike Landing, The Hatchery Landing, Thornley Forest Landing, Russellville Landing, Richardson Landing, General Moultrie Landing and Wilsons Landing.

• In Orangeburg County - Eutaw Springs Landing (Little Cathead), Cathead Landing and Indian Bluff.

• In Calhoun County - Calhoun Subdivision Landing (Stumphole Landing) and Low Falls Landing.

• In Sumter County - Sparkleberry Landing and Rimini Landing.

• In Clarendon County - Hickory Top, Taw Caw Creek Landing, John C. Land III Landing, Rowland Subdivision Landing, White Oak III Landing, C. Alex Harvin III Landing and Borrow Pit Landing.

Santee Cooper says expect some water discoloration
