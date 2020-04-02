Santee Cooper closes boat landings, other facilities

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MONCKS CORNER – In accordance with Gov. McMaster’s executive orders concerning public access to waterways and recreation facilities, Santee Cooper has closed boat ramps and landings, recreation spots and related facilities that the utility operates around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion until further notice. Santee Cooper has also closed all facilities at the Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner until further notice.