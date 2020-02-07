{{featured_button_text}}
Santee Dam

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Heavy rainfall throughout the area increased inflows to the Santee Cooper Lakes system. To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper started a controlled spilling operation on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

The flow began at 9 a.m. and is currently spilling at a rate of 40,000 cubic feet of water per second (or about 18 million gallons per minute) into the Santee River, and the operation will continue until further notice.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydroelectric operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people statewide. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and following #PoweringSC on social media.

