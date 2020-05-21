Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam
Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam

Santee Dam

Santee Cooper is owner of lakes Marion and Moultrie. The utility manages the Santee dam, at which controlled spilling is a normal process during periods of high rainfall when flows increase into the lakes.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Heavy rainfall throughout the area and in the watershed feeding the Santee Cooper Lakes increased inflows to the Santee Cooper Lakes system. To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper started a controlled spilling operation on Thursday, May 21, at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

The flow began at 6 a.m. at a rate of 25,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River, and the operation will continue until further notice.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people statewide. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and following #PoweringSC on social media.

