Santee Cooper begins controlled spilling at Santee Dam
Santee Dam

Santee Cooper is owner of lakes Marion and Moultrie. The utility manages the Santee dam, at which controlled spilling is a normal process during periods of high rainfall when flows increase into the lakes.

 T&D FILES

MONCKS CORNER – Heavy rainfall throughout the area and in the watershed feeding the Santee Cooper lakes increased inflows to the Santee Cooper lakes system. To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper started a controlled spilling operation on Friday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

The flow began at noon at a rate of 10,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River. Tomorrow, Santee Cooper plans to increase the spill to 20,000 cubic feet of water per second, and the operation will continue until further notice.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

