Santee Cooper aims to help broadband expansion

MONCKS CORNER -- The Santee Cooper Board of Directors has approved draft rates and terms that could allow broadband providers to more quickly build out retail service to unserved areas of South Carolina by accessing Santee Cooper’s 1,200 miles of excess fiber, as well as our nearly statewide transmission infrastructure.

The proposed rates and terms apply to transmission pole attachments and the leasing of excess dark fiber:

The proposed rate for transmission pole attachments will be $292.11 per pole per year, which is based on an industry-accepted, cost-based methodology.

The proposed rate for leasing excess fiber is $69.46 per fiber per mile per month. This is in line with available market data.

Santee Cooper is not a provider of broadband. Rather, the utility wants to allow providers access to its infrastructure so that they can more rapidly roll out service to unserved areas.

The draft rates and terms will be finalized and submitted to the Santee Cooper Board for consideration on April 16.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina's largest power provider and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state.

