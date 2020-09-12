Santee chief celebrates 35 years as firefighter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve done this my whole life and I enjoy doing this,” said Santee Fire Chief Ed Barnett.

Twenty years ago Barnett became the first Black fire chief in Santee.

He’s been working as a firefighter for 35 years and has no plans to retire any time soon.

When he became fire chief, he didn’t have confidence of all of the town’s residents, he said.

“Some told me I wouldn’t be able to do it, but I’m a person and I like challenges. You tell me I can’t do it or I won’t be able to do it, I’ll show you I can do it,” Barnett said.

“And I think that’s what really motivates me to go on and enhance education, doing things in the community and being more community-involved because it does work and it does help out,” he said.

“One of the things I try to do when I’m focused on serving the community is to do what’s right in every occasion,” he said.

But when some residents had their doubts about his abilities because he was Black, Barnett said those experiences made him “a better, stronger and more wise person.”

“I realized I had to go on. I didn’t let it hold me back,” he said.