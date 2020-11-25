Santa to visit North Dec. 13

NORTH -- North, Norway, and Denmark may not be having their usual Christmas parades this year, but the guest of honor from all of them, Santa Claus, will be making a special appearance at the pavilion on the town square in North on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 5-7 p.m.

The North Police Department and North Fire Department will escort Santa to the town square around 4:40 p.m. Santa, knowing all about COVID-19, planned his visit to North’s town square as a drive-through wave event and a way for children to drop off letters to him. The North Police Department is helping sponsor him to make sure those who act like the Grinch stay away and to help the community. As Santa is used to riding on a red sleigh and is used to riding in fire trucks in parades which have been canceled, the North Fire Department has volunteered to use their big red fire truck to transport him.

Santa stated, “Mrs. Claus always sings ‘Santa Baby’ to me, so it will be an honor to visit the hometown of the lady who was well known for singing it. But what is really bringing me to the town is not wanting to see regional children miss out on seeing me in the parades. I want all the children to do their best to write down all their Christmas wishes and bring them to me.”