Santa coming to Bamberg for Christmas event Sunday

It is Christmas time in Bamberg County and the county will bring in the season with a festive flair with a number of planned events.
The Bamberg County Courthouse will become a "Christmas Village" this Sunday complete with Christmas lights, goodies and Santa Claus beginning at 6 p.m. with the reading of the Christmas story and Christmas tree lighting.
The event is free and open to the public.
The event will begin with prayer, and Christmas carols will also be sung. Bamberg Church of God and St. Luke's Methodist Church will participate in the festivities as well as Mary Jane's School of Dance.
Santa Claus and Rudolph will also bring with them goodies around 7 p.m. Children will be able to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.
Goodies in baggies will be distributed.
Other refreshments will be offered by Sugar Sugar Bakery, Gerald's Ribs, Sallie's Soul Food, Blaz N' Buz, Colson Cooking and Glover's Rib Shack.
Individuals are asked to bring their own chair, mask and social distance.
"We are excited about it," Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said. "We think it will be a nice outing for people. We thought this would be a fun outing where individuals don't have to be worried about being exposed to COVID-19."
She said individuals will be able to stay in their vehicles and listen to the Christmas lighting events.
The same evening -- from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. -- Bamberg will host the Joy of Lights drive-through, with homes and businesses decking the halls, or in this case, their exteriors with Christmas glee.
"They decorate nicely here in Bamberg," Foster said. "We have some beautiful homes."
Foster said attendees at the Christmas Village event will receive a diagram of roads to view lights.
Capernaum Road and Canary Drive are among two of the streets that will be on the list of home viewings.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.