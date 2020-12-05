Santa coming to Bamberg for Christmas event Sunday

It is Christmas time in Bamberg County and the county will bring in the season with a festive flair with a number of planned events.

The Bamberg County Courthouse will become a "Christmas Village" this Sunday complete with Christmas lights, goodies and Santa Claus beginning at 6 p.m. with the reading of the Christmas story and Christmas tree lighting.

The event is free and open to the public.

The event will begin with prayer, and Christmas carols will also be sung. Bamberg Church of God and St. Luke's Methodist Church will participate in the festivities as well as Mary Jane's School of Dance.

Santa Claus and Rudolph will also bring with them goodies around 7 p.m. Children will be able to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.

Goodies in baggies will be distributed.

Other refreshments will be offered by Sugar Sugar Bakery, Gerald's Ribs, Sallie's Soul Food, Blaz N' Buz, Colson Cooking and Glover's Rib Shack.

Individuals are asked to bring their own chair, mask and social distance.