Sandy Run residents report seeing roaming tigers

It isn’t clear how many they saw, but some residents of Sandy Run claim there have been tigers roaming at large.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said on Tuesday that his office began getting calls over the weekend from a resident on Valley Ridge Road claiming to have seen tigers in the 400 block.

“We’re looking into this and trying to substantiate the reports,” Summers said.

Summers said the S.C. Department of Natural Resources is also assisting in the matter.

Summers said if anyone sees any tigers to call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

