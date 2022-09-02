Sandy Run residents plan fight against development; write-in campaign announced against council chairman

SANDY RUN – A Calhoun County farmer announced Thursday that he will run a write-in campaign against Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler, citing Haigler's support for a 170-home residential development.

Tris Waystack will be running as an independent for Calhoun County Council District 5.

“I am a firm believer we need progress and we need development in Calhoun County,” Waystack said. “We welcome people to come in and build homes in Calhoun County, but we do not support cookie-cutter neighborhoods. I don't think that there is anything positive that comes out of them.”

“We spent a lot of time and money in this county in 2019 to come up with a zoning ordinance,” Waystack said. “This is not a Sandy Run problem. This is a Calhoun County problem. This will affect everybody in every corner to Calhoun County.”

Waystack made the announcement to a standing room only crowd gathered at the Sandy Run Community Center.

The crowd gathered to plan its opposition to a rezoning that would allow the development of the 131-acre Sandy Run Crossing project. The first phase of the project would include 85 houses and the second phase would include 85 houses.

Calhoun County Council gave first-reading approval to the zoning change. Haigler voted for the change and has said the county has a shortage of houses and that more housing is needed to help spur industrial growth.

Waystack said he has gone door to door in District 5 and has yet to find one person in favor of the proposed development in Sandy Run.

“They feel like nothing promising will come from this and that it will hurt all of Calhoun County,” he said.

Haigler said that Waystack, “has the perfect right to run.”

“The office belongs to District 5 and not to me. He is welcome to run. I don't have any problem with that,” Haigler said. No candidate filed to run against Haigler, a Democrat, in time to get on the ballot in November.

Waystack is a cattle farmer and rice producer in the Center Hill precinct of the county and wants his children to continue the family farm.

“If we allow these outside investors to come in and buy up these tracts of land to put in these high-density neighborhoods, we will not have the opportunity for these kids to take over and run our family farms because we cannot compete with them to pay the prices they can pay,” he said.

St. Matthews resident and Caw Caw Fire Department Chief Nick Stabler said he will support Waystack.

“I have known Tris for many years,” Stabler said. “He was a member of our volunteer fire department at one time. I have learned Tris is very knowledgeable. He would be an asset to us on county council.”

Stabler said what happens in Sandy Run is very important to people in St. Matthews.

“We have Interstate 26 in our area and Highway 21 parallel to it,” Stabler said. “When we have an accident on the interstate, 21 gets flooded. We can't handle it. Sometimes we have as many as three or four incidents going on at one time.”

Heber Rast lives in Cameron and in District 1. He is a volunteer firefighter for Cameron.

“We are very concerned about this type of development and how it would stretch the limited resources we would have as first responders,” Rast said. “The people on this end of the county are constantly involved with wrecks on the interstate.

“If they would have something catastrophic in a housing development like this, I don't know how the county would handle it.”

Gateway One Development is asking county council to rezone 131 acres of property on Old Sandy Run Road to planned-use district to allow for the construction of 170 single-family homes.

Second reading is scheduled for Monday Sept. 12 and third and final reading would be Monday, Sept. 26.

Those gathered Thursday promised to continue fighting the rezoning. They also expressed concerns that the rezoning will set a precedent for the rest of the county if it passes.

The group is also considering its legal options.

Many residents of the Sandy Run community have opposed the rezoning, noting that it goes against the Sandy Run Area plan supported by residents and unanimously approved by county council three years ago.

Many residents have also expressed concerns about the possibility of increased traffic, crime, taxes and a negative impact on wildlife and natural resources.

About 60% of the property is currently zoned rural neighborhood and the rest is zoned commercial and industrial, the owners say. They say the property will have a greater impact on the community if it’s developed for commercial or industrial uses.