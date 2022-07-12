Sandy Run residents oppose residential development

ST. MATTHEWS -- Residents of Sandy Run filled Calhoun County Council Chambers Monday to voice concerns about a rezoning plan that would allow the development of 304 houses on 88 acres in their community.

Gateway Land Development initially put forward the request to rezone the approximately 130-acre Old Sandy Run Road from rural neighborhood, industrial and community commercial to a planned-use district for the residential project known as the Sandy Run Crossing Development.

The proposed development would have been over a five years.

Due to public outcry and the Calhoun County's Planning Commission's unanimously striking down the proposal last month, the developer has come back with a proposal to build 170 housing units over the next two years.

The new proposal, which will come before the planning commission Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers, is still unacceptable to several residents.

"This new proposal ... is still going to be above and beyond the ordinance ... and the Sandy Run plan which was designed on our wishes," Sandy Run resident Amy Hill said.

Following the meeting, residents vowed to continue fighting the proposal.

Sandy Run resident Ida Culler echoed Hill's concerns.

"We have a zoning plan in place that was designed to protect all of us from the very situation which we are now facing," Culler said. "A plan to protect the rural life which we enjoy, a plan to protect the environment, the resources and everything in our community."

A rural neighborhood is defined as one dwelling unit per 2 acres.

Culler said building more than 30 houses would negatively impact traffic at Exit 125.

"Do we really want Exit 125 to turn into a traffic nightmare," Culler said, noting she already sees traffic backed up on the exit ramp. "There are already enough wrecks on 26 without traffic backing up on I-26 because they can't exit on Old Sandy Run Road."

"Another church shooting, another apartment complex shooting, another housing development shooting: See a theme here?" Culler said. "I hope so because it is pretty obvious that most shootings occur in crowded areas including housing developments. Anywhere there is a crowd there is crime."

Culler said if rezoning is approved, violence, drugs and gangs will come. And the county is already stretched with emergency services and law enforcement coverage.

"More deputies mean a bigger payroll that will happen with a tax increase in addition to the tax increase that was just approved," Culler said, citing council's OK of the 2022-23 budget that took effect July 1.

"Would you want this project built in your back yard?" Culler asked council. "If you want it and vote yes, than I encourage you to get in touch with the developer and sell him 75 acres in your back yard."

The matter of the Sandy Run development was initially placed on council's agenda in closed session. Hill said she called the county to have the matter placed in open session.

"Sandy Run Crossing should never have been in executive session on the agenda," she said. "Had I not called, we would not be hearing what was going to be said today. Things like that give an appearance, and I am not accusing anybody, but it gives the appearance of trying to hide information from citizens."

Hill also asked county administration why the planning commission had not seen the 730 signatures opposed to the rezoning.

"These people matter in Sandy Run and across Calhoun County signatures were collected from across the county, not just our area," Hill said.

County Administrator John McLauchlin said the planning commission had seen the petitions.

Hill asked if council has seen the petition book with the signatures.

Council Chairman James Haigler said, "I haven't seen it."

McLauchlin said council has not seen the petitions because the matter has just been brought to their attention.

"It still has to go to the planning commission," McLauchlin said, noting there is no effort to hide anything from anybody.