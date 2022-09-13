Sandy Run residential development rejected; Calhoun council moves ahead with RMC plan

Calhoun County Council rejected a rezoning plan on Monday that would have allowed a controversial residential development in the Sandy Run area.

Gateway One Development asked the county to rezone 131 acres on Old Sandy Run Road to a planned-use district to allow the construction of 170 homes.

The land is currently zoned for a mix of industrial, community commercial and rural neighborhood property. Rural neighborhood property is allowed to have one home per two acres.

Council voted in favor of rezoning the property two weeks ago, but rejected it on second reading after hearing from concerned residents.

Sandy Run resident Julie Taylor, who lives next to the property, said “We don't have the resources to support another neighborhood.”

“Last night, we had something at CA (Calhoun Academy). Luckily, it wasn't like any given Sunday when I-26 is at a complete standstill. Otherwise, our 25-minute commute would have been much longer. When there's an issue on I-26, we'll have a very hard time getting back across the interstate to service these new 170 homes,” Taylor said.

Opponents also questioned the cost of serving the new residents, including with first responders.

“If you look at this and look at the numbers, you have two decisions to make. Either you're going to raise taxes for all to cover for a few, or you're going to tell these departments to do without,” Tris Waystack said. Waystack recently announced he will be running as an independent for Calhoun County Council District 5 against Council Chairman James Haigler.

Councilman John Nelson said that, at a certain point, the new growth will require additional infrastructure. He represents the Sandy Run area.

“We need to focus on getting the commercial, industrial, getting that tax base up, and planning for it so that when we have to do it, we'll have the resources available to do it,” Nelson said.

Haigler said there was no effort to hurt the Sandy Run area.

“I personally I wanted to hear this. I enjoy hearing from y'all,” Haigler said.

Initially, Gateway had requested the construction of about 304 homes on the property. The Calhoun County Planning Commission unanimously rejected that plan in June.

The developer returned with the latest plan, which was rejected Monday.

The developer has another opportunity to change the proposal. If it does, it’ll have to take the proposal through Calhoun County’s planning commission and county council again.

Also during Monday’s meeting, council gave second reading to an ordinance allowing a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The county council will have another meeting on Sept. 26 to discuss the ordinance.

RMC is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. Orangeburg County Council also has to approve the partnership.