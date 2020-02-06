A man died Monday when he fell off the roof of a Sandy Run plant.
Carlos Heredia, 69, of Sandy Run was working on the roof at a Columbia Road plant on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred, Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said.
"He was working on the roof repairing leaks when he stepped onto a skylight which broke through and fell 40 feet to a concrete floor," Porth said.
You have free articles remaining.
The incident occurred around 2:05 p.m. Monday. The man died of multiple blunt force trauma, Porth said.
The plant is located at 8342 Columbia Road (U.S. 21) near Interstate 26’s Exit 129. The plant has a Swansea address. It is reportedly home to more than one business.
S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation spokeswoman Lesia Kudelka said the department is evaluating the incident to determine if it will investigate.
Porth said the incident is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.