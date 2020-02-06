{{featured_button_text}}
A man died Monday when he fell off the roof of a Sandy Run plant.

Carlos Heredia, 69, of Sandy Run was working on the roof at a Columbia Road plant on Monday afternoon when the accident occurred, Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said.

"He was working on the roof repairing leaks when he stepped onto a skylight which broke through and fell 40 feet to a concrete floor," Porth said.

The incident occurred around 2:05 p.m. Monday. The man died of multiple blunt force trauma, Porth said.

The plant is located at 8342 Columbia Road (U.S. 21) near Interstate 26’s Exit 129. The plant has a Swansea address. It is reportedly home to more than one business.

S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation spokeswoman Lesia Kudelka said the department is evaluating the incident to determine if it will investigate.

Porth said the incident is still under investigation.

