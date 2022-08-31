Sandy Run development opponents to hold meeting

Sandy Run residents opposed to plans for a 170-home development in the area are planning a community meeting.

The Calhoun County Citizens for Rural Preservation will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Sandy Run Community Club at 1792 Old State Road in Gaston.

The purpose of the meeting is to “continue our efforts with saving our precious community from overdevelopment.”

The meeting is sponsored by CCCRP “Stop the Rezone,” as well as residents Rebecca Bonnette, Angie Culler Matthews, Cindi Jackson and Amy Hill.

“This will be an information session for the entire county,” Hill said via text.

The meeting will include discussion of:

• Outreach strategies for growing the grassroots effort throughout the county.

• The community's options going forward.

• The recruitment of candidates for office throughout the county.

Gateway One Development wants to have 131 acres of property on Old Sandy Run Road rezoned to planned-use district to allow the project to proceed.

The most recent plan calls for the Sandy Run Crossing development to be built over two phases. The first phase would include 85 houses and the second phase would include 85 houses. Lot sizes would be 70 feet wide and 120 feet deep.

Calhoun County Council voted 3-2 to give first reading by title only to the developer’s plans on Aug. 22.

The matter still requires two more readings before becoming final. Second reading is scheduled for Monday Sept. 12 and third and final reading would be Monday, Sept. 26.