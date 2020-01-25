{{featured_button_text}}

During the Bamberg Fire Department’s annual banquet Jan. 16, Paul Sandifer reported that the department responded to a record of 238 calls, ranging from lifting assistance to structure fires.

Piggly Wiggly targets mid-February opening; Bamberg store to employ 60 to 70

The department has 231.5 hours on scene with a total of 1,537 total man hours. The most noted was the great fire last March that burned three buildings on Main Street in Bamberg.

Hammond becomes Bamberg County Council chair; MedShore studying ambulance response

The top five firefighters for the department are Paul Sandifer, who responded to 183 calls; Assistant Chief Terry Still with 158 call; Chief Timmy Taylor with 130 calls; Capt. Anthony Haddock with 120 calls; and Capt. Phil Myers with 107 calls. The firefighters were presented with commemorative throw blankets for their service.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Sandifer was also awarded the title of Firefighter of the Year and will have his name displayed on the plaque in the department.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments