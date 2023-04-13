The Samaritan House Homeless Shelter is seeking $215,000 from the state to upgrade its Middleton Street facility.

“Several things need fixing,” The Samaritan House Board Chair Brenda Jamerson said.

“Last year, Sen. Hutto sponsored a bill that gave us $450,000 to replace the roof and do a few other things inside of the building. This request is a follow-up to that,” she said.

Jamerson made the request to the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation on Monday. The delegation received the request as information.

The request includes:

• $10,000 to inspect and repair electrical outlets that are not working.

“This is an old building,” Jamerson said in the budget request report. “The electrical system needs much repair and many of the outlets are outdated and/or not working.”

• $10,000 to upgrade the security camera system by adding 14 cameras to the building.

“There are numerous blind spots presenting a security risk and opportunities for improper behaviors,” Jamerson said.

• $50,000 to add handrails and guardrails at the parking lot, retaining walls and entrance to the facility.

“There is also a major need for adequate paving for wheelchair access from the front entrance of the facility to the rear of the facility,” Jamerson said.

The changes are needed to make the facility Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, she said.

“We do not currently have adequate access for residents with wheelchairs and other disability issues,” she continued. “We also need to install a cement walkway up to the front door, then to the side of the building and around to the back yard. This will provide better access for residents with wheelchairs and disabilities with walking.”

• $50,000 to replace bedding and mattresses.

“We have a 40-bed facility,” Jamerson said. “Our current beds are over 15 years old, and the mattresses are terribly worn. All have exceeded their useful life and need replacement.”

“We would like to replace the current wood beds with metal framed beds and replace the mattresses with heavy-duty bedbug mattresses,” she said.

• $15,000 to hire an engineer/architect to draw up a kitchen floor design and determine how to expand the kitchen area and pantry for 2024-2025 upgrades.

“The 16-foot by 16-foot kitchen is not suitable for preparation of meals for 40 clients – 3 meals per day,” Jamerson said. “The equipment, particularly the sinks, stove and icemaker have exceeded their useful life. Additionally, the layout of the kitchen, including the pantry, prohibits efficient use of space, personnel movement and sanitary conditions.”

• $50,000 to repave the upper parking lot

Jamerson said the parking lot has deteriorated with the present condition being mostly compacted gravel with numerous potholes and ruts.

“Rails along the backside of the lot also need to be installed,” she said. “Walking in the parking lot creates a hazardous situation because of the unevenness of the gravel and poor parking conditions for staff and visitors.”

• $30,000 to replace the aluminum siding on the front of the building.

“The siding has been on the building over 20 years,” Jamerson said. “It is cracked in many areas and the coloring has faded badly. We would like to replace the siding.”

Jamerson said support from the community has been good.

“We are thriving and we are thriving well,” Jamerson said. “We can't thank the community enough for the support we have gotten from Orangeburg and surrounding counties.”

“We could not do it without their support,” she continued. “The volunteers we have come in from all aspects of the county.”

Jamerson also thanked Claflin University, South Carolina State University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for providing internship programs for shelter clients.

In 2022, the shelter was able to provide shelter and supportive services to 171 residents, Jamerson said.

The residents’ successes during the year include:

• 25 gained employment

• 62 received permanent housing

• 25 received housing vouchers and/or housing relocation assistance

• 75 received job placement counseling

• Seven graduated with a certificate from the Back to Work Program by SC Works

• 25 received medical or prescription coverage or assistance

Other accomplishments in 2022 include:

• Served an average of 500 meals per month to community residents facing food insecurity

• Hired two former residents as employees at The Samaritan House

• Received a $50,000 grant from the City of Orangeburg to paint the exterior of the building, the retaining wall, the storage building and to resurface the driveway

• Replaced the outside yard sign

• Replaced commodes and sinks on the male and female corridors (donated by Lowe’s of Orangeburg)

Operational expenses such as utilities, food, gas, insurance and program-related expenses for medical, transportation, case management and housing relocation services continue to increase.

The shelter also currently has about 35 homeless men, women, and children on its waiting list. The shelter's financial goal for 2023 is to raise $350,000.

The shelter is encouraging those who can give to do so by considering a monthly/recurring donation. To give, visit the shelter's website at www.samaritanhouseorangeburgsc.org. Individuals can also give in person at The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County at 1580 Middleton Street, Orangeburg, SC or by mail to: Post Office Box 2392, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

For more information, call 803-809-1090. The shelter's email address is orangeburgsamaritanhouse@gmail.com.