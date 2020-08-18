You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samaritan House reopens Aug. 31
0 comments
editor's pick

Samaritan House reopens Aug. 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samaritan House

The Samaritan House homeless shelter is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 31.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The homeless shelter known as the Samaritan House closed its doors at 1580 Middleton Street in Orangeburg in 2016.

Board members began fundraising efforts in 2019 with the goal of reopening the shelter in 2020.

It is set to reopen with the same mission of helping the less fortunate at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event.

The public is invited. Masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information, contact Board Chair Brenda Jamerson at 803-534-2286 or Executive Director Henry Miller at 803-809-1090.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Women's Suffrage Commemoration Event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News