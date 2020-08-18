Samaritan House reopens Aug. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The homeless shelter known as the Samaritan House closed its doors at 1580 Middleton Street in Orangeburg in 2016.

Board members began fundraising efforts in 2019 with the goal of reopening the shelter in 2020.

It is set to reopen with the same mission of helping the less fortunate at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event.

The public is invited. Masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information, contact Board Chair Brenda Jamerson at 803-534-2286 or Executive Director Henry Miller at 803-809-1090.

