Samaritan House raising awareness; candlelight vigil, cook-off, more planned for Nov.

The Samaritan House in Orangeburg is planning a number of events for National Hunger and Homelessness Month.

Samaritan House Executive Director Henry Miller wants to “bring awareness to the homeless issue in Orangeburg County, in the city and in the county. To share information with the public on what we have been doing since we've been reopened.

“The more we can get out, share about homelessness and make people aware of the ongoing homeless issue, it would be wonderful.”

The Samaritan House is the only homeless shelter between Charleston and Columbia.

“It's very important to get that message out there to let people know that we're open,” Miller said.

Miller says the shelter, located at 1580 Middleton St., is there to help people.

“I hear a lot of people saying, ‘Truth be told, we all are really one paycheck away from being homeless,’” Miller said.

“I tell people all the time that a lot of people in Orangeburg County, they equate homelessness to what they see in the big cities when they see people sleeping on the streets, sleeping on the sidewalk, sleeping under the bridges,” Miller said.

“You don't see that a lot and you don't see it really in Orangeburg. You don't see people sleeping on sidewalks. What you do see here is people walking a lot during the daytime and they could be homeless. Walking around during the daytime and then in the evening, looking for that spot they may have seen when they were walking so they can go back in the evening and they sleep there,” Miller said.

The Samaritan House will be raising awareness throughout November.

They’ll kick the month off with a candlelight vigil.

The vigil will be at First Baptist Church on Russell Street at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. There will be appearances from some local ministers as well as Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler.

“The reason behind the candlelight vigil is just to say a prayer –pray about trying to help the homeless issue,” Miller said.

That’ll be followed up by a chili cook-off, which will be held on Nov. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association market pavilion on Russell Street. There will be vendors there as well, selling food and deserts to go along with the chili. Anyone can sign up to take part and the public can come and test out the chili. There will be musical selections.

On Nov. 18, a group South Carolina State University students who are a part of Phi Beta Sigma will be taking part in a “One Night Without a Home” event where they’ll be spending the night outside at the Orangeburg Memorial Plaza.

“They approached us about doing it. You see people on the streets that are homeless but do you really know what it's like to be homeless? So they just want to get that experience and we're going to talk about it,” Miller said.

The shelter plans to hold a closing program with special presentations on Nov. 22 at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street.

“It’s just a nice close-out ceremony to be able to share with people what we've done,” Miller said.

The shelter will have donation boxes at select businesses. All proceeds from the events will go toward the Samaritan House in its fight against homelessness.