Samaritan House of Orangeburg County to hold public meeting
Samaritan House (copy)
BRADLEY HARRIS, T&D FILES

The Board of Directors of the Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, Inc. will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22.

The meeting will be held by conference call. Residents may access the meeting by calling 1-605-468-8032. The access code is 1087885.

The purpose of the meeting is to give people an opportunity to become acquainted with a proposed Rural Development project consisting generally of purchasing equipment and furnishings, and making necessary improvements and repairs to the Samaritan House of Orangeburg County’s homeless shelter.

Citizens will have the opportunity to become acquainted with the project and comment on such items as economic and environmental impacts, service area and alternatives to the project.

