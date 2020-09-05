Samaritan House names executive director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors of the Samaritan House has selected Henry Miller as executive director of the recently reopened homeless shelter.

An Orangeburg native, Miller is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Johnson. He and his wife, Emma L. Keitt Miller, have six children and reside in Bowman. They attend Andrew Chapel Baptist Church.

Miller previously worked for the Regional Medical Center for 35 years, starting while still a high school student, mopping floors and washing dishes. Through the years, he worked as a utility worker before being promoted to catering manager in 1995, then to associate director of food and nutrition in 1998. He completed his undergraduate degree in organizational management at Claflin University in 2007 and was promoted to director of environmental services the following year.

He serves on the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce’s Junior Leadership Committee and is involved with Edisto Habitat for Humanity and Orangeburg County Relay for Life. He is also a member of Orangeburg-Morning Rotary Club, was Rotarian of the Year in 2017 and served as the group’s president in 2018.

