During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County has held several activities and will sponsor the following events:

• Thursday, Nov. 25: “Giving” - an overabundance of food from The Samaritan House will be delivered to underprivileged neighborhoods

• Sunday, Nov. 28: “Sharing” - churches from the community will drop off needed items to The Samaritan House

