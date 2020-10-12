Samaritan House grateful for support; homeless shelter receives donations

There has been an outpouring of community support for the newly reopened Samaritan House and, for that, they are thankful, Director Henry Miller said.
“So the community has been really supportive of the Samaritan House, even after the opening, because the blessings and the donations and monetary gifts, they keep coming,” he said.
“It’s just tremendous. It has really been great with the community and the support they’re showing us here at the Samaritan House.”
Recent donations include a 2012 Chevrolet quad cab pickup truck from Dominion Energy; a riding lawnmower from Husqvarna; a commercial, upright freezer from Chick-fil-A; another freezer donated by Jamison Pharmacy, and a third freezer donated by Diane Ferrier of Orangeburg.
Also, Dempsey Wood Products donated two picnic tables and three lawn chairs. Someone even donated a bicycle, which residents use for trips to the store, Miller said.
And Randolph’s Italian Ice donated $3,000, the matching proceeds from their “Giving Tuesdays” in September.
The occupants appreciate the Samaritan House, too. A current resident said it was unlike any homeless shelter he had seen before.
“Nobody was out front drinking 40s or smoking,” he said.
When he got to the shelter, he said he thought he had “gone to heaven.”
Currently, the shelter houses 10 men and six women, although it has the capacity for 40 people. COVID-19 precautions have limited how many people they take in, Miller said.
But “after today, we’ll be right at 19,” he said Friday.
“It’s still great here, it’s wonderful here,” he said. “My heart does me all the good when I come here because I’m helping people.
"It fills your heart with joy to come."
