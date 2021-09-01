Samaritan House celebrates support; community helped homeless shelter reopen 1 year ago

“I love the people, waiting on them. I love just being around them. They inspire me very much. My passion is cooking, either catering or serving to the people,” Jones said.

Miller he would like to see the shelter expand to include satellite sites.

“Orangeburg has 17 municipalities. You think about those areas like Holly Hill, Vance. It would be ideal maybe down the road to be able to have a satellite location in one of those areas because some of those homeless people can’t make it here,” Miller said.

The Samaritan House is the county’s only homeless shelter.

“From here to Columbia, there is none. From here to Charleston, there’s none. When you think about that Charleston side, you think about those towns like Holly Hill, Vance, Eutawville, there are homeless people in those areas,” he said.

Miller said he’s written letters to the mayors of each of the county’s municipalities regarding the shelter’s reopening.

“I also wanted to share with them that we’re here for them. I also sent letters to all the police chiefs and the fire chiefs in the areas. You figure if somebody gets a burned-out victim tonight, we can take them here,” he said.