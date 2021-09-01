Samaritan House celebrates support; community helped homeless shelter reopen 1 year ago

The director of Orangeburg’s homeless shelter beams with pride when he tells how staff members and volunteers, along with a dedicated community, have come together to care for the needs of people.
The Samaritan House reopened its doors in September 2020 after closing in 2016 because of a lack of funding.
A small reception was held on Wednesday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the shelter’s reopening.
Whether it’s trucks filled with food, or bountiful donations of pillows and toiletries, needs have been met at the Middleton Street shelter.
Samaritan House Director Henry Miller is grateful.
“The community is supporting it. I don’t know the level of support the community did before when they were open, but I can testify to the level of support that the community is doing now. It’s a wonderful thing. It’s just amazing,” Miller said.
“I’ve got a couple of freezers back there. Whenever one of those freezers gets low, all of a sudden somebody just brings an abundance of stuff. … Sometimes we take things and go around and give them out in the community also,” the director said.
The shelter is run by a 15-member board and can serve up to 40 individuals.
Miller said 127 residents have been served since the shelter reopened last year, including 70 men, 43 women and 14 children.
“We’ve secured employment for 29 of them, we’ve secured stable housing for 11 of them, we’ve provided some job training courses for seven of them and helped 33 get jobs,” Miller said.
He thanks God for how the shelter has helped individuals get back on their feet.
“I tell people all the time it ain’t me, it’s God. It’s amazing the blessings that God bestowed upon us. It’s a blessing. I tell people this is not work for me,” he said. It’s something he truly enjoys doing.
The shelter’s men’s wing is currently full with 20 residents. Eleven women are housed on the women’s wing, along with three children, including a week-old baby.
Donations have poured in from a variety of sources, including businesses, churches and individual community members.
“Since we’ve opened, Marco’s Pizza does pizza for us every Wednesday night. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church comes every fourth Thursday and does a spaghetti dinner. Sisters of the Holy Cross come every second Monday and do a sandwich and salad dinner. The AKAs came about a month ago and dropped off $1,500 worth of toiletries. I’ve got enough toiletries back there to last me six to seven months,” Miller said.
The shelter also has an on-site vegetable garden thanks to a local community organization, Growing COB, which serves Calhoun, Orangeburg and Bamberg counties. Okra, tomatoes and cucumbers are among the veggies grown there.
Miller said the Samaritan House Garden Boxes Project benefits not just residents and staff, but the community.
“We take a lot of our fruits and a lot of our vegetables to Jamison Pharmacy. (Dr.) Mark (Jamison) has a community basket there, and people … can go there and pick up fruits and vegetables out of the basket that he has,” he said.
Miller continued, “I tell people we’re not takers, we’re givers. We like to give back also. In our re-opening a year ago, one of the statements I made was people always say it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a community to maintain a shelter.
“The community is doing a great job of supporting it, and not just Orangeburg. I get some donations and things from Calhoun County, and I’ve even got some donations from churches in Bamberg County.”
The shelter has approximately 10 staff members, including two case managers which assist residents in everything from finding jobs to affordable housing. Residents are also referred to appropriate community resources to deal with issues such as, for example, drug or alcohol addiction.
Shelter cook Barbara Jones is among the facility’s arsenal of approximately 60 volunteer staff members.
The retiree said she enjoys being able to serve the residents.
“I love the people, waiting on them. I love just being around them. They inspire me very much. My passion is cooking, either catering or serving to the people,” Jones said.
Miller he would like to see the shelter expand to include satellite sites.
“Orangeburg has 17 municipalities. You think about those areas like Holly Hill, Vance. It would be ideal maybe down the road to be able to have a satellite location in one of those areas because some of those homeless people can’t make it here,” Miller said.
The Samaritan House is the county’s only homeless shelter.
“From here to Columbia, there is none. From here to Charleston, there’s none. When you think about that Charleston side, you think about those towns like Holly Hill, Vance, Eutawville, there are homeless people in those areas,” he said.
Miller said he’s written letters to the mayors of each of the county’s municipalities regarding the shelter’s reopening.
“I also wanted to share with them that we’re here for them. I also sent letters to all the police chiefs and the fire chiefs in the areas. You figure if somebody gets a burned-out victim tonight, we can take them here,” he said.
Samaritan House board member Karen Ford said the shelter has been blessed and that its success can be attributed to the community and the dedicated staff and volunteers at the site.
“It’s been a team effort,” Ford said.
For more information on donating and volunteering, visit the Samaritan House website, https://samaritanhouseorangeburgsc.org/, or call 803-809-1090.
