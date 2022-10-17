Salvation Army preparing for season; many opportunities to help available

The Salvation Army is preparing to bring hope and joy to families’ lives during this year’s holiday season.

Ongoing programs include the Angel Tree Christmas campaign; the red kettle event, which begins Nov. 14; and the acceptance of donations of new, unwrapped toys.

Squishmallows, remote-controlled vehicles and L.O.L. Surprise dolls, along with bicycles, are among the most requested items on children’s Christmas lists this year.

The Salvation Army, under the leadership of Captains Nic and Emily Arroqui, is working to make their wishes come true.

Mrs. Arroqui said between 650 and 700 children were assisted last year.

Online registration for assistance has not started yet. She’s hoping to get as many in-person registrations as possible to get a sense of the need.

“I know that a lot of people will call us because they may have missed it. So, at that point, we’ll be able to give them a code and have them do it online,” she said.

Registration for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Christmas campaign ends Tuesday, Oct. 18. Individuals can come from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to the Nix Elementary School cafeteria and sign up.

Under the Angel Tree program, the first names of children, along with their ages and clothing sizes, are placed on trees throughout the area.

Children up to age 12 in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are served through the Angel Tree program.

Individuals can call the Salvation Army office at 803-534-6805 or the Salvation Army Family Store at 803-534-0785 to adopt an angel. They can also email Mrs. Arroqui at orangeburgsc@uss.salvationarmy.org.

Mrs. Arroqui said some businesses adopt angels and have their employees buy items for them and bring them back to the business. The Salvation Army stands ready to pick up items from businesses as necessary.

She said individuals can also make a monetary donation for "Santa's helpers" to shop for toys and clothes and help with a child's specific needs.

Donations can be made payable to The Salvation Army and mailed to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 958, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

All angels are expected to be turned into the Salvation Army office by Dec. 10. Angels will be readied for distribution by Dec. 17.

The Salvation Army's hallmark red kettle campaign is gearing up to begin Nov. 14. Volunteers are needed to make it a success.

“If people want to volunteer, we’re going to need it – any youth group, civic club, or individual that wants to come out,” Mrs. Arroqui said.

She said individuals and businesses can sponsor a kettle for various reasons, including in memory or in honor of someone.

In addition to volunteers, the Salvation Army also hires people to ring bells during the season, with applications available at the Salvation Army office.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donated unused toys.

If someone needs a box for their business, they can contact the office. Businesses can get boxes delivered to them, or the Salvation Army can make arrangements to have boxes picked up, Mrs. Arroqui said.

The Salvation Army is requesting new and unwrapped toys, with any used toys to be sent to the Salvation Army's Family Store.

The Salvation Army also has a need for canned goods to restock its pantry.

“We do need canned goods. If people want to donate turkeys and hams, that would be helpful as well because we don’t really have any meat right now,” Mrs. Arroqui said.

Participating in the Christmas-giving campaigns is not just work for the Salvation Army captains.

“For us, it’s all about people knowing who Jesus Christ is. We want them to see his love through what we do. It’s not just about giving out toys, or giving out clothes at Christmas, or helping people with their bills, rent or whatever else. It’s about them seeing tangibly the love of Jesus Christ displayed to them. That’s why we do what we do. That’s what’s most important to us above all else,” Mrs. Arroqui said.

She and her husband are in their seventh year of work with the Salvation Army and their first year in Orangeburg.

For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army, call the office at 803-534-6805, stop by the Orangeburg site at 813 Nottingham St. or email Arroqui at orangeburgsc@uss.salvationarmy.org.