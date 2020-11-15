Salvation Army launches Christmas giving campaigns

Applications can be picked up at the Salvation Army office, Cantrell said.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donated toys.

Toy collection boxes will be going out, and if someone needs a box for their business, they can contact the office, Cantrell said. Businesses can get boxes delivered to them, or the Salvation Army can make arrangements for them to have boxes picked up, she said.

Angels can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Store or at the Salvation Army office. The Salvation Army is requesting new and unwrapped toys, with any used toys to be sent to the Salvation Army's Family Store.

“Some businesses adopt angels and then their employees buy items for them and bring them back to the business. We’ll go pick up the toys for them instead of them having to bring them to us,” Cantrell said.

She said individuals can also make a monetary donation for "Santa's helpers" to shop for toys and clothes and help with a child's specific needs. Donations can be made payable to The Salvation Army and mailed to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 958, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Individuals are also welcome to adopt an angel that the Salvation Army has available, she said.