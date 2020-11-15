Salvation Army launches Christmas giving campaigns

The Salvation Army and Cornerstone Church are preparing to bring joy and cheer to families’ lives during this year’s holiday season.
Programs include the Angel Tree Christmas campaign; the red kettle event, which begins Monday; and donations of new, unwrapped toys.
Dolls and LEGOS are among the items that fill children's Christmas lists each year. The Salvation Army is working to make their wishes come true.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Cornerstone Church to fill requests at the start of this year's holiday season.
“They support us, and so do other churches in the area. Our stuff-a-bus event where people can bring toys out to Walmart is on Dec. 4,” Salvation Army Capt. Kellie Cantrell said.
Cantrell said a little more than 700 children were assisted last year.
“This year, we will probably hit that 700 mark. We had to do our registration different this year. We had to do it online. People missed our registration because of that. I am going back now and taking emergency cases. We’re trying to serve as many people as possible,” she said.
She said community support has been invaluable.
“We would not be able to do what we do without this community. We’ve just really started, and but I’ve already had people and businesses reaching out to me. That is such a blessing,” Cantrell said.
Registration for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Christmas campaign ended in October, but work continues, including with its hallmark red kettle campaign.
“It has been projected that our kettles will be down 50 percent, but I know with our community that we’re going to be fine this year. We just want it to be the best year ever,” Cantrell said.
Under the Angel Tree program, the first names of children, along with their ages and clothing sizes, are placed on trees throughout the area.
Individuals can also call the Salvation Army office at 803-534-6805 or the Salvation Army Family Store at 803-534-0785 to adopt an angel. They can also email Cantrell at kellie.cantrell@uss.salvationarmy.org. Children up to age 12 in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are served through the Angel Tree program.
Support Local Journalism
All angels are expected to be turned into the Salvation Army office by Dec. 14. Angels will be readied for distribution by Dec. 18.
The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign is gearing up to begin Nov. 16. Cantrell said volunteers are greatly needed to make it a success.
“Our volunteers are of the most extreme importance. Of course, we do hire people. It does provide people with a seasonal job, but the more volunteers we have helps cuts down on our payroll. They are greatly appreciated,” she said.
Applications can be picked up at the Salvation Army office, Cantrell said.
The Salvation Army is also accepting donated toys.
Toy collection boxes will be going out, and if someone needs a box for their business, they can contact the office, Cantrell said. Businesses can get boxes delivered to them, or the Salvation Army can make arrangements for them to have boxes picked up, she said.
Angels can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Store or at the Salvation Army office. The Salvation Army is requesting new and unwrapped toys, with any used toys to be sent to the Salvation Army's Family Store.
“Some businesses adopt angels and then their employees buy items for them and bring them back to the business. We’ll go pick up the toys for them instead of them having to bring them to us,” Cantrell said.
She said individuals can also make a monetary donation for "Santa's helpers" to shop for toys and clothes and help with a child's specific needs. Donations can be made payable to The Salvation Army and mailed to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 958, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Individuals are also welcome to adopt an angel that the Salvation Army has available, she said.
The Salvation Army also has a need for canned good to restock its dwindling pantry with.
“Just recently we’ve started to see an increase in clientele. When the pandemic first started, we didn’t see a lot. I don’t know why but, of course, now people’s power can be cut off, and they aren’t getting extra food stamp money and so forth.
“So that impacts people. And a lot of the kids are still at home. ... So we definitely need food for our pantry,” Cantrell said.
Participating in the Christmas-giving campaigns is not just work for her and the organization, she said.
“It’s a blessing that we’ve been able to continue our services. This community has been more than supportive to us during this time. We just want people to have hope in their life, and if we can bring a little bit of that to their life, then that’s worth everything. It’s not about us at all, but it’s about what we can do for others,” Cantrell said.
For more information on how you can help the Salvation Army, call the office at 803-534-6805, stop by the Orangeburg site at 813 Nottingham St. or email Cantrell at kellie.cantrell@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.