Sally soaks region, flooding streets; eight inches of rain recorded in Santee

A trooper also reported flooding on the roadway of North Road and Airbase Road, about one mile east of North.

A firefighter reported 5.15 inches of rain by 2:30 p.m. in the Orangeburg area. During that same time, someone reported 6.7 inches of rainfall at a location seven miles south of Elloree.

Just before 1 p.m., a weather watcher reported to the NWS that two chinaberry trees were uprooted at a farm near the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Longstreet Road.

Other rain totals in the region include four inches of rain in Bamberg and Springfield.

NWS Meteorologist Richard Okulski said the rainy weather should be cleared up by Friday morning.

He also said to expect minor flooding in the Edisto River, with the waters receding over the weekend.

A slight chance of showers is forecast for Friday and Saturday, while Sunday should be sunny. Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be around 80, while weekend high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Sally to a tropical depression. By 1 p.m. on Friday, she is forecasted to be in central eastern North Carolina and then out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.