Sally soaks region, flooding streets; eight inches of rain recorded in Santee

Rain bands from Hurricane Sally, the category two storm that made landfall on the coasts of Alabama and Florida on Wednesday, soaked The T&D Region on Thursday.
Flash flooding and road washouts occurred throughout Orangeburg County, with heavy rains also soaking Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
A Santee resident reported getting eight inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.
Bowman pharmacist Randy Boland reported seven inches of rain.
Jody Pendarvis, a Bowman resident known for his UFO Welcome Center, reported on Thursday afternoon, “Bowman got flooded again.”
Pendarvis said the last time the streets flooded was during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew in 2016.
After Hurricane Matthew, the ditches around Bowman were cleaned, Pendarvis said.
“They thought it wouldn’t flood again,” Pendarvis said.
He said two homes on Oliver Street were surrounded by water by Thursday afternoon.
“It was OK earlier, but the last band of rain that came through did it,” he added.
In other places across the region, state troopers reported a washout of the roadway of Tee Vee Road at Cleveland Street, about two miles east of Elloree, according to the National Weather Service.
A trooper also reported flooding on the roadway of North Road and Airbase Road, about one mile east of North.
A firefighter reported 5.15 inches of rain by 2:30 p.m. in the Orangeburg area. During that same time, someone reported 6.7 inches of rainfall at a location seven miles south of Elloree.
Just before 1 p.m., a weather watcher reported to the NWS that two chinaberry trees were uprooted at a farm near the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Longstreet Road.
Other rain totals in the region include four inches of rain in Bamberg and Springfield.
NWS Meteorologist Richard Okulski said the rainy weather should be cleared up by Friday morning.
He also said to expect minor flooding in the Edisto River, with the waters receding over the weekend.
A slight chance of showers is forecast for Friday and Saturday, while Sunday should be sunny. Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be around 80, while weekend high temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded Sally to a tropical depression. By 1 p.m. on Friday, she is forecasted to be in central eastern North Carolina and then out in the Atlantic Ocean.
