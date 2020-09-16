Sally forecast to bring more rain to Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The remnants of Hurricane Sally could bring more rain than previously expected to The T&D Region.

The National Weather Service says there’s an increasing potential for flash flooding in the area. There’s also an increased threat the storm could spawn a few tornadoes.

Sally will likely weaken into a depression as it crosses through north-central Georgia on Thursday, and lose its tropical characteristics as it moves into South Carolina late Thursday, according to the NWS.

Four to 6 inches of rain could fall on western Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties through Thursday night. The eastern parts of those counties are forecast to receive between 3 and 4 inches.

There is a slight risk of flash flooding in the region. A flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday night.

Breezy conditions are possible Thursday, but wind is not expected to be a significant impact, the NWS says.

Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures are expected to be around 80 degrees. Thursday night’s low is forecast to be 70 degrees while Friday night’s low is forecast to dip to 63 degrees.