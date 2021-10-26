Salley named CEO of Africa U.; Orangeburg native, SCSU alum called ‘Mr. Africa University’

“The AUDO, managed by Mr. James H. Salley since 1992, has developed into a major organization requiring leadership of a CEO,” Tichenor said. “With over $100 million in endowed funds, it requires the structure and leadership to continue to build Africa University. As the United Methodist Church determines its course, Africa University will have a strong presence to ensure support for future African students.”

Bishop Mande Muyombo, chair of the Africa University (Zimbabwe) Board of Directors, highlighted Salley’s hard work and dedication.

“He has been the face of Africa University and has been preaching Africa University in the power of the Holy Spirit throughout the U.S.A. and the world,” Muyombo said. “To name Mr. Salley as president/CEO of Africa University (Tennessee) Inc. is a recognition of the growth of Africa University, and its nearly 30 years of investing in Africa's future.

“It is also a celebration of the hard work of the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry, the agency that has been the focal point for implementation of the vision of the United Methodist Church of ‘a university for all of Africa.’”