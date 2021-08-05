Sales tax holiday offers back-to-school savings

If you purchase an item before Aug. 6 and return or exchange it during the holiday, no additional tax will be due if the exchanged or purchased item is also eligible.

An eligible item must be purchased during the holiday to be exempt.

If you buy an eligible item during the weekend using a rain check issued before the holiday, that item will be exempt. However, if you are issued a rain check during the holiday, the purchase is not exempt if it is made after Aug. 8.

The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs is encouraging consumers to navigate this shopping weekend with a thoughtful plan involving the following tips:

• Be on guard as you shop online. Shopping online is convenient but there are plenty of scammers surfing the web and waiting for you to let your guard down.

• Decide your payment method. When shopping in a store, pay with cash if you have trouble sticking to a budget. If you prefer shopping online, a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card.

• Review financial statements. Read your financial statements during the tax-free weekend and beyond, ensuring there are no errors or fraudulent charges. If there are, dispute them immediately.