Sales tax holiday offers back-to-school savings
Sales tax holiday offers back-to-school savings

Sales Tax Weekend

Prince of Orange Mall Belk sales associate Jordan Twitty makes sure items are properly displayed ahead of one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

Shoppers throughout South Carolina will not have to pay any sales tax this weekend on a variety of back-to-school items.

The state’s annual sales tax holiday begins Friday and continues until midnight Sunday, Aug. 8.

“Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and it's also a great way to demonstrate our support of South Carolina businesses who have struggled this past year,” S.C. Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell said.

During the tax holiday, a variety of purchases are exempt from the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. In Orangeburg County, the local sales tax is 7% and in Bamberg and Calhoun it is 8%, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

The sales tax holiday first started in South Carolina in 2000. In past years, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend, according to SCDOR.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the tax free weekend.

The popularity of the tax-free weekend has made it the third busiest shopping period of the year, surpassed only by the weekends after Thanksgiving and before Christmas.

Generally, tax-free items include clothing and accessories, footwear, school supplies used for school assignments, computers, software, printers and certain bed and bath supplies.

School supplies are items used in the classroom or at home for school assignments. They include, but are not limited to, pens, pencils, paper, binders, notebooks, books, backpacks, lunchboxes and calculators.

During COVID times, masks are tax free during the weekend because they qualify as clothing accessories.

Items such as refrigerators and toiletries purchased by college students are not used for school assignments and are not tax free. Similarly, these items purchased for office, business, or non-school use are not tax free.

The sales tax will continue to be added to items such as those used in trade or business, items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan, clothing and footwear rentals, cosmetics, digital cameras, smartphones, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture and jewelry.

As long as the item is eligible and the sale occurs during the holiday, online purchases are tax-free.

If an item qualifies for exemption, the delivery charges associated with that item are also exempt.

There are also some nuances shoppers should be aware of.

If you purchase an item during the holiday and exchange it for the same item after Aug. 8, no additional tax will be charged. However, if you return it and receive credit for a new purchase, the newly purchased item will be subject to the sales tax, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

If you purchase an item before Aug. 6 and return or exchange it during the holiday, no additional tax will be due if the exchanged or purchased item is also eligible.

An eligible item must be purchased during the holiday to be exempt.

If you buy an eligible item during the weekend using a rain check issued before the holiday, that item will be exempt. However, if you are issued a rain check during the holiday, the purchase is not exempt if it is made after Aug. 8.

The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs is encouraging consumers to navigate this shopping weekend with a thoughtful plan involving the following tips:

• Be on guard as you shop online. Shopping online is convenient but there are plenty of scammers surfing the web and waiting for you to let your guard down.

• Decide your payment method. When shopping in a store, pay with cash if you have trouble sticking to a budget. If you prefer shopping online, a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections than a debit card.

• Review financial statements. Read your financial statements during the tax-free weekend and beyond, ensuring there are no errors or fraudulent charges. If there are, dispute them immediately.

• Know the return policy. Review return and exchange policies so you know before you go. Don’t see it in store? Ask, especially if you are purchasing items that often have a restocking fee, like computers.

• Make a list and stick to it. A list will help save time and avoid impulse buying and overspending.

For more information about this year’s back-to-school sales tax holiday and frequently asked questions, visit the S.C. Department of Revenue website, dor.sc.gov. The sales tax-free weekend link is on the SCDOR's homepage.

What's tax free and what's not

Tax-free clothing

The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used clothing and clothing accessories for use by any age and of any dollar amount. It does not apply to clothing and accessories used in a trade or business or rented.

Belts and suspenders

Dresses and skirts

Leggings

Neckties and scarves

Pants, jeans and shorts

Shirts and blouses

Suits and blazers

Sweaters and sweatshirts

Coats (all types)

Ear muffs

Gloves and mittens

Hats and caps

Rainwear and umbrellas

Vests

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Uniforms (band, school and sports)

Sleepwear

Bras, panties, slips and T-shirts

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Hosiery, socks and tights

Incontinent underwear

Exercise clothing

Gloves (batting and golf)

Hunting and ski clothing

Leotards

Swim wear and water apparel

Belt buckles

Bibs

Choir robes

Costumes

Fabric for custom clothing

Formal wear

Hair accessories and wigs

Handkerchiefs

Maternity clothing

Masks

Pet coats and sweaters

Pocketbooks and purses

Scout uniforms

Work uniforms purchased by the employee

Taxable clothing

Clothing placed on layaway

Costume rentals

Formal wear rentals

Safety equipment (hard hats and ear protectors)

Uniforms purchased by employers for employees

Helmets (bicycle and football)

Hockey and baseball mitts

Protective wear (masks, mouth guards, knee pads and swim goggles)

Life jackets

Cosmetics

Eyewear (contacts and glasses)

Fitness tracking devices

Jewelry

Phone cases

Wallets and billfolds

Watchbands

Watches and smartwatches

Tax-exempt footwear

Boots (cowboy and hunting)

Flip flops

Sandals

Shoes (all types)

Slippers

Cleats

Dance shoes (ballet and tap)

Hiking shoes and boots

Sports shoes (golf and bicycle)

Ski boots

Diabetic shoes

Orthopedic shoes

Rain boots and over shoes

Skates (ice and in-line)

Taxable footwear

Bowling shoe rentals

Shoes placed on layaway

Shoe inserts

Shoe laces

Work/safety shoes provided to employees by the employer

Tax-exempt school supplies

The tax holiday applies to purchases of “school supplies” used in the classroom or at home for school assignments of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.

Art supplies

Book bags and backpacks

Binders

Books

Calculators

Calendars

Compasses and protractors

Computer bags

Computer supplies (earbuds, headphones, stylus and flash drives)

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue and glue sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Lunchboxes

Markers

Music instruments used for school assignments (including rentals)

Music supplies (sheet music)

Notebooks

Paper (typing, graph, construction and poster board)

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils and pencil cases

Pens

Rulers

Scissors

Stapler and staples

Tape

Taxable school supplies

Backpacks for camping

Batteries

Bicycles

Briefcases

Cleaning supplies

Clocks

Dorm supplies (housewares, refrigerator and toiletries)

Furniture (desks and bookcases)

Hand sanitizers and tissues

Office supplies

Smartphones and cell phones

Stationery

Strollers and car seats

Toys

Tax-exempt technology

The tax holiday applies to computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased. It does not apply to items used in a trade or business.

Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse, and speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit (CPU)

Laptop, desktop, or tablet computer systems having a CPU

Warranty and service agreements

Cartridges

Printers

Printer inks

Printer Papers

Toners

Taxable technology

Computer supplies sold separately (mouse and keyboard) for business use (see “school supply” examples of exempt items)

Computers used in a business

E-readers

Music and video players

Phone chargers

Replacement parts

Scanners

Smartphones and phones

Televisions

Video game consoles

Tax-exempt bed and bath

The tax holiday applies to bed and bath supplies for use by any age and of any dollar amount. It does not apply to items used in a trade or business.

Mats and rugs

Shower curtains and liners

Towels and wash cloths (bath, beach, kitchen and sport towels)

Bed skirts

Bed spreads and comforters

Blankets and throws

Bumper pads and crib linens

Mattress pads and toppers

Pillows (all types)

Sheets and pillow cases

Taxable bed and bath

Accessories (soap dish, towel holder, shower curtain rings and rod)

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Trashcans

Dorm items (ironing boards, rugs, clothes racks, hangers, storage containers and lamps)

Furniture (bed frames, cribs and chairs)

Mattresses and box springs

Sleeping bags

Window treatments

Tags

