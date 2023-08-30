The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been working to fix or replace several bridges throughout The T&D Region.

Recent projects include:

U.S. 301 bridge in Orangeburg

Work has started on the U.S. Highway 301 bridge over the North Fork of the Edisto River.

The $30.3 million replacement of this bridge is in the beginning phases of construction, which include:

• Utility relocation

• Foundation work on the north end of the main river bridge

• The development of new accommodations to help pedestrians cross the bridge safely

The remainder of the work includes bridge demolition, bridge deck pours, asphalt paving and traffic signal work.

The SCDOT has said the project is needed to eliminate the structural deficiencies of the existing bridge and to improve traffic flow and safety.

The project will include an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. 301 southbound.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

Great Falls-based United Infrastructure Group has been contracted to handle the project.

The bridge work is expected to be complete in December 2025.

U.S. 301 bridge near Bamberg

The bridge replacement project was let out April of 2022 and awarded to United Infrastructure Group, Inc. in May of 2022.

SCDOT notes the current bridge, which was built in 1922, was deemed structurally deficient. The bridge has been upgraded over the years. It was widened in 1951 and widened again in 1973.

The bridge is located approximately three miles north of Bamberg on U.S. 301 (Bamberg Road).

For the current bridge improvement project, girders are being set for the over-water portion of the bridge and flat slabs pours have also been done for the over-land portion, according to the SCDOT.

Bridge construction should be complete by the end of the year. All that will remain will be the roadway work and removing the crossovers, according to the SCDOT.

The project is on track to be within 3 percent of the $10.8 million anticipated construction budget, SCDOT said.

The completion date is June 30, 2024.

Bobcat Landing bridge near Bamberg

SCDOT officials say the bridge contractor is working on final punch list items before the bridge is open to the public in the coming weeks. The former bridge will be removed.

The actual cost will be at or below the initially reported $2.3 million.

The parking lot for Bobcat Landing will be resurfaced when the roadway portion of the South Edisto work begins.

The Bobcat Landing Road bridge is west of U.S. 301, approximately 150 feet south of the U.S. 301 bridge, and provides direct access to the Bobcat Landing boat ramp west of U.S. 301.

The project also included realigning Bobcat Landing Road to maintain and improve access to Bobcat Landing from U.S. 301.

Great Falls-based United Infrastructure Group was contracted to handle the project.

U.S. 21 bridge in the Branchville area

The U.S. Highway 21 bridge over the Edisto River swamp at Whetstone’s Crossing has had concrete repairs on the underside of the deck and on the beams, as well as steel repairs on concrete pier caps.

Thus far, crews have placed concrete pile wraps over steel piles, have conducted steel repairs on steel piles, and replaced bridge deck joints.

This work is being performed to extend the useful service life of the structure and improve the load rating of the bridge, according to the SCDOT.

The cost of the repairs is $950,000. Work is to finish this month.

S.C. 210 (Vance Road) bridge over Providence Swamp

The bridge repair has concluded.

The work included:

• Adding plate steel in several areas

• Painting

• Sealing deck joints

• Adding rip-rap for slope protection

• Completing several pile wraps

The work was performed to extend the useful service life of the structure and improve the load rating of the bridge.

The repairs cost $206,000.

The bridge work was completed ahead of the targeted completion date of June 30.

U.S. 301 bridge over Four Holes Swamp

This project will replace both the northbound and southbound bridges, ensuring that all lanes of traffic are open and able to flow smoothly.

As part of the project, SCDOT will widen the shoulders along the bridges and resurface U.S. 301 on either side of the project, from a quarter mile south of the bridges to the intersection with U.S. Highway 176.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Crowder Construction Company is the general contractor for the project.

The contractor has installed piles and pile caps for the southbound bridge.

As the project moves forward, one crew will continue installing substructure items (piles/caps), and the other crew will begin to set superstructure formwork for the first deck span placement.

The contractor will next complete the removal of a section of the temporary trestle bridge to continue with pile installations.

Both directions of traffic are consolidated to the northbound bridge while the southbound bridge is demolished and rebuilt. This continues through December 2023.

The reverse will occur while the northbound bridge is replaced, which is the second phase of the project. The second phase will be done from December 2023 through July 2024.

The bridge construction is still within the $23 million budget.

The targeted completion date is August 2024.

The bridge replacement is a part of the S.C. Department of Transportation's plans to repair or replace 19 bridges in The T&D Region as part of its 10-year road and bridge improvement efforts.