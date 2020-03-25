S.C. working to help rural students connect; buses with Wi-Fi will be placed throughout region

“So, Bamberg 2 has requested five buses, Calhoun has requested seven buses and Orangeburg has requested 10 buses,” Brown said.

Brown said the buses will be parked at various locations around the school districts.

“Because of the social distancing, they won’t be on the bus. But, it’ll be similar to a Starbucks or McDonalds where if you’re within a certain distance you’ll have connectivity. If they have a car, they could drive up, if they could ride their bike, they could walk, it just depends on locations,” Brown said.

“Locations are actually submitted by the districts themselves. They’ve chosen those locations that are in areas of need,” Brown said.

Dr. Steve Wilson, superintendent of the Calhoun County School District, said that the district’s buses are currently being equipped with Wi-Fi to serve as hotspots.

Once that is complete, the buses will be placed across the county, he said.

“We’ll disperse these buses in strategic locations such that everybody or families who don’t have Wi-Fi will be able to access from the location of these buses,” Wilson said.

“Once that happens, we’ll blitz out the information to all families,” Wilson said.