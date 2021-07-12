S.C. Wildlife Federation virtual auction begins Thursday

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation (SCWF) is launching a four-day virtual auction to support the nonprofit’s conservation and education programming.
The online auction features hunting and fishing trips, exclusive vacation packages, outdoor gear, wildlife art, specialty gifts, spa packages, and more. The “Wild Summer Nights Online Auction” goes live to the public at 8 a.m. July 15 and will end at 8 p.m. July 18 at scwf.givesmart.com.
The South Carolina Wildlife Federation is South Carolina’s oldest conservation nonprofit, founded in 1931. Adapting to online outreach during the ongoing pandemic, SCWF has educated thousands of South Carolinians with free webinars on topics ranging from creating wildlife habitat, invasive species, native plants, Carolina bays, bees and more.
The Wild Summer Nights Online Auction format allows supporters to bid on items from anywhere. This event would not be possible without the support of sponsors including Abacus Financial Group Inc.; BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina; BMW Manufacturing; Colgate-Palmolive; Deer Park; Duke Energy; Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina; Glen Raven Custom Fabrics; Komatsu America Corp.; Martin Marietta; Michelin; National Wildlife Federation; OceanaGold; Outdoor Underwriters; ReWa; Shaw Industries; Spartanburg Water; The Pump House; and Westinghouse Electric Company. Additional support was provided by AgSouth Farm Credit, The Milliken Team: Tom & Tombo Milliken and Nelson Weston III and Nephron Pharmaceuticals.
To learn more about the South Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Wild Summer Nights Online Auction and upcoming in-person and online educational opportunities, visit www.scwf.org/events.