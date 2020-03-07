S.C. waiting on confirmation of 2 cases of coronavirus

Two cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina have yet to be confirmed.
Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials said Saturday morning the two prospective cases are in Kershaw and Charleston counties.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said its tests showed the two patients positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control is conducting tests to confirm the infection.
The governor and officials did not announce any results of the further testing at the Saturday morning press conference.
The unconfirmed cases involve a woman in her 30s in Charleston and a woman in her 80s in Kershaw County, DHEC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
Bell said the woman in Kershaw had no reported contact with the virus. She was hospitalized initially in Kershaw but has been moved to another location in the Midlands for an "appropriate level of care."
The Charleston County patient is a team member at the Medical University of South Carolina who recently traveled to France and Italy.
A statement by MUSC on Friday said the team member did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
“This individual self-identified to DHEC upon learning that community transmission had occurred in an area recently visited during a trip to Europe; she had not returned to work and still has not at this time,” according to MUSC. “Our team member practiced excellent public health and social responsibility by pursuing testing, taking appropriate hygienic precautions and self-quarantining at home.”
According to the MUSC, the patient had mild illness and has been asymptomatic for the past three days and is committed to remaining in self-quarantine for the remainder of the CDC-recommended 14-day time frame.
McMaster said there’s no reason for public alarm.
SCDHEC head Dr. Rick Toomey said, "The risk to the public remains low.”
For more information about the coronavirus and what you can do to protect yourself, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.