S.C. waiting on confirmation of 2 cases of coronavirus

Two cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina have yet to be confirmed.
Following an announcement Friday evening that further testing was being done, Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials said Saturday morning the two prospective cases are in Kershaw and Charleston counties.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmenal Control said its tests showed the two patients positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control is conducting tests to confirm the infection.
The governor and officials did not announce any results of the further testing at a Saturday morning press conference.
The unconfirmed cases invovle a woman in her 30s in Charleston and a woman in her 80s in Kershaw County, Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC state epidemiologist, said Saturday.
Bell said the woman in Kershaw had no reported contact with the virus. She was hospitalized initially in Kershaw but has been moved to another location in the Midlands for an "appropriate level of care."
The Charleston County patient is a team member at the Medical University of South Carolina who recently traveled to France and Italy.
A statement by MUSC on Friday said the team member did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
“This individual self-identified to DHEC upon learning that community transmission had occurred in an area recently visited during a trip to Europe; she had not returned to work and still has not at this time,” according to MUSC. “Our team member practiced excellent public health and social responsibility by pursuing testing, taking appropriate hygienic precautions and self-quarantining at home.”
According to the MUSC, the patient had mild illness and has been asymptomatic for the past three days and is committed to remaining in self-quarantine for the remainder of the CDC-recommended 14-day time frame.
McMaster reaffirmed Saturday what he said Friday night about preparedness. "This is precisely what we have been planning for."
"There is no reason for public alarm," McMaster said, with that statement being echoed by SCDHEC head Dr. Rick Toomey and Bell.
"The risk to the public remains low," Toomey said.
South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources," McMaster said.
"We are committed to keeping the public informed," Toomey said.
MUSC officials on Saturday announced that South Carolinians can use telemedicine to consult with health experts about symptoms. The free service is available at www.musc.care. At the site, use the promo code covid19 to gain access.
Meanwhile, Orangeburg’s universities are stopping some international travel plans.
South Carolina State University has placed a moratorium on all international university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff.
Likewise, Claflin University has suspended all upcoming spring break travel with its global education programs to China, India and Dubai. Claflin is also discouraging travel to high-risk areas as outlined by the CDC.
Officials at both schools are continuing to monitor the progression of coronavirus-related cases and ask students and the public to remember to exercise transmission prevention protocol:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For more helpful information about the coronavirus and what you can do to protect yourself, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.