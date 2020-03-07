S.C. waiting on confirmation of 2 cases of coronavirus

Two cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina have yet to be confirmed.

Following an announcement Friday evening that further testing was being done, Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials said Saturday morning the two prospective cases are in Kershaw and Charleston counties.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmenal Control said its tests showed the two patients positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control is conducting tests to confirm the infection.

The governor and officials did not announce any results of the further testing at a Saturday morning press conference.

The unconfirmed cases invovle a woman in her 30s in Charleston and a woman in her 80s in Kershaw County, Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC state epidemiologist, said Saturday.

Bell said the woman in Kershaw had no reported contact with the virus. She was hospitalized initially in Kershaw but has been moved to another location in the Midlands for an "appropriate level of care."

The Charleston County patient is a team member at the Medical University of South Carolina who recently traveled to France and Italy.