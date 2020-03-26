S.C. unemployment soars; state releases Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg figures

Health officials also released their first predictions on the virus' spread Wednesday, suggesting South Carolina could have more than 2,650 cases by April 2 and more than 8,050 cases by May 2, DHEC said.

The agency said the predictions are based on mathematical modeling on cases already reported and warned the estimate could change significantly.

The apparent spread could be slowed if people stay at home or warm weather does turn out to slow the spread of the virus — or accelerate it if people head to the beach in groups or hold block parties during this weekend's nice weather or more tests are done on people who may have COVID-19 but show no symptoms.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

A push to get Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a statewide stay at home order that would shut businesses like gyms, barber shops and nail salons is expected to keep growing Thursday.