S.C. to stay open despite spike in virus cases

Other figures are also concerning. South Carolina reported 17 deaths Wednesday, the second most in any day behind the peak of 20 deaths on May 27. A total of 518 people have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic and more than 12,650 cases have been reported, DHEC said.

The percentage of positive tests averaged over 14 days and 28 days are both rising, which are figures DHEC has said it uses to determine if the spread of the virus is under control.

South Carolina started reopening the state about a month ago and Gov. Henry McMaster has suggested he doesn't plan on closing businesses again even if infections rise.

Duwve echoed those thoughts Wednesday, saying economic welfare is part of protecting the well being of the state's citizens.

"There are steps we can be taking without having government come in and say we are going to shut everything down," Duwve said.

Another wave of infections could be coming in the next week or two. Health officials are worried about protests across South Carolina over racial inequality after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck after he was in handcuffs.