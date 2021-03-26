S.C. to open vaccine to all 16 and over

All South Carolinians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 31 and can begin scheduling their appointments as of next Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.
“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated,” McMaster said. “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals, we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, and to do so ahead of schedule.”
On March 8, South Carolina moved into Phase 1b of the vaccination plan, which allowed those 55 and older, everyone with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and all frontline workers with increased occupational risk to receive the vaccine. Since then, DHEC and other vaccine providers have administered an average of 23,323 doses per day, totaling 419,816 administered doses since March 8.
“Thanks to the outstanding work of many people, including volunteers, community groups, vaccine providers and especially the people of South Carolina, we have given over 1.8 million doses of vaccine to over 1.1 million South Carolinians in just over three months,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.
In all, DHEC and other vaccine providers have administered a total of 1,818,939 doses of vaccine to South Carolina residents, with 1,163,103 South Carolinians having received at least one dose and 617,787 South Carolinians having completed vaccination. As of today, approximately 15% of South Carolina’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18. All three vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen - are available to those aged 18 and older.
Online appointments can be made by using scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or you can call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.