S.C. Surgical first to offer TCAR artery treatment to prevent stroke

South Carolina Surgical is the first in Orangeburg to treat carotid artery disease and prevent future strokes using a new procedure called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR).

TCAR (tee-kahr) is a clinically proven, minimally invasive and safe approach for high surgical risk patients who need carotid artery treatment.

Carotid artery disease is a form of atherosclerosis, or a buildup of plaque, in the two main arteries in the neck that supply oxygen-rich blood to the brain. If left untreated, carotid artery disease can often lead to stroke; it is estimated to be the source of stroke in up to a third of cases, with 427,000 new diagnoses of the disease made every year in the U.S. alone.

Dr. Dion Franga performed South Carolina Surgical’s first TCAR case in December 2019. In August 2021, he performed the 50th TCAR case, placing Franga in the top 10% of physicians nationwide for TCAR case volume.

“TCAR is an important new option in the fight against stroke and is particularly suited for the large portion of patients we see who are at higher risk of complications from carotid surgery due to age, anatomy or other medical conditions,” Franga said. “Because of its low stroke risk and faster patient recovery, I believe TCAR represents the future of carotid repair.”