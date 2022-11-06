S.C. Supreme Court to hear arguments at S.C. State; middle, high, college students invited to attend

The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Oral arguments will be held in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, starting at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day.

Cases to be heard are listed on the Supreme Court’s “Roster of Cases.”

After oral arguments, the Court will take time to answer questions from students.

The court invites university students, middle school and high school students, the legal community, and members of the public to observe these proceedings of the state’s highest court, which are typically held in Columbia.

School groups, news media representatives and student organizations who plan to attend the sessions are asked to preregister no later than Nov. 11 at https://forms.office.com/r/jSF4SNNR19.

For Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty, going to South Carolina State University will be a return to the college where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

“I always look forward to traveling to locations around the state to hold court and interact with students, but I am particularly excited about this visit,” Beatty said. “I urge South Carolina State University students, as well as other students – especially those who are interested in the law, or government – to come experience the Supreme Court in person.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments at Winthrop University in Rock Hill last month. In 2019, the justices held proceedings in Sumter, Spartanburg and Conway.