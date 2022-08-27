S.C. State's Orangeburg alumni chapter holds membership drive

The Greater Orangeburg Chapter of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association hosted its annual membership drive and fish fry on Thursday.

The event was held at the Staley Hall Field on South Carolina State University’s campus.

“The purpose of this is to grow the membership of this alumni chapter,” said Matthew Wade, S.C. State’s director of Alumni Relations. “This is a chance for you to connect with a great group of individuals and with a family — Bulldog family —to do great service and work in the community for our alma mater.”

Dedicated alumni from the Orangeburg chapter came out to fellowship, listen to music and win prizes. They also had the opportunity to join the chapter and become a life member or renew their memberships. The first 100 alums to join were gifted with chapter souvenirs.

“My planning in this is to help set up the event. We set up all the tents, we scheduled the vendor for the food, and we just hope to have a good time,” said Moses Brown, a member of the Greater Orangeburg Chapter. “We haven’t had this event on campus for a very long time. It feels really good to see my fellow alums out on campus again.”

Brown, 58, is a 1987 S.C. State alumnus who received his bachelor’s degree in computer science. He works for the South Carolina Technical College System in Columbia.

He is a proud member of the chapter and enjoys helping out and participating in the membership drives.

“This event is held every year to kick off our new fiscal year for the chapter for memberships. We have quite a few alums and supporters who live in this area, so this is a way to get them all together to fellowship,” said Derrick Green, president of the Greater Orangeburg Chapter.

The chapter is the third-largest chapter within the SCSU National Alumni Association. But the goal is to be the largest.

Members of the chapter hold a virtual meeting on the fourth Thursday of every month. They also give back by providing annual scholarships, emergency aid for students and giving drives, as well as by supporting university galas.

They encourage everyone in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties who has either attended or graduated from S.C. State – or simply supports the university – to join their chapter. They offer associate, regular and lifetime memberships.

“I’m excited to see the growth of the chapter, and I’m eager to pass the baton on to younger and new perspectives. They’re doing a good job,” said Evia Thomas, life member of the Greater Orangeburg Chapter.

Thomas received her degree in health and physical education from S.C. State in 1962. She has been a life member for over 30 years and is also the former chairman of the membership drive.

“I’m pleased with what the chapter looks like today because this is the first year that the new chairs have taken the reins. So, I’m happy with the growth and I know a lot of it is due to the new administration,” Thomas said.

For more information on the annual membership drive, the Greater Orangeburg Chapter and how to join, contact Derrick Green, Greater Orangeburg Chapter president, at 803-928-6617 at or Reinell Thomas-Myers, Greater Orangeburg Chapter co-chair, at 803-682-3309.