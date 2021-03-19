S.C. State's Magnolia Street gates to reopen

In accordance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order for all state employees to return to the workplace, South Carolina State University will re-open the Magnolia Street entrance to campus on Monday.

In keeping with normal operations, the gate will be manned by university security specialists.

All students, faculty and staff will be required to show valid university IDs and vehicles must have current parking decals to access campus.

Once on campus, you are required to comply with COVID-19 protocols established by the university, which include wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing and sanitization. Please continue to refrain from gathering in large groups.

Vendors and others coming to campus to conduct official business will also be able to gain access. Restrictions remain in place for unauthorized visitors and members of the public. Vendors will be provided with special credentials to gain entry without delay.

Members of our campus community are strongly encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 frequently and receive a COVID vaccine as soon as possible.

