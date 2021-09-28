S.C. State working to restore internet, phone; system shut down after security incident

South Carolina State University is working to restore its internet service following a weekend outage. Phone service was also affected.

The university says it “recently discovered a security incident that impacted the availability of certain systems within its computer network.

“In response, SCSU promptly secured digital assets within its computer network and commenced an investigation. We are approaching this incident with the utmost seriousness and are focused on securely restoring our systems as quickly and as safely as possible.”

S.C. State Public Information Officer Sam Watson said classes are continuing.

“We're under normal operations. It's just that we can't process credit cards for the dining hall. We can't do remote classes right now from the campus. The professors can do those from their home,” he said.

The university does not believe information was compromised in the incident, Watson said. The university’s chief information officer spotted the issue and the system was voluntarily shut down to prevent problems.

The university bought in a cybersecurity firm to do an audit of the system, Watson said.

“The system we have in place worked. It prevented more serious problems from happening,” he said.

