S.C. State working to fix internet outage

South Carolina State University experienced an internet outage over the weekend and was continuing to work on Tuesday to get the system back and up and running.

S.C. State Public Information Officer Sam Watson said the outage occurred on Saturday.

“We've had an internet outage, and they're working to resolve it. It should be up later today. It's affected all the networks on campus, and the IT guys are working hard to get it back up,” Watson said.

“We're thinking it might be ready by noon, but we don't know for sure,” he said.

Watson continued, “Classes are continuing. We're under normal operations. It's just that we can't process credit cards for the dining hall. We can't do remote classes right now from the campus.

“The professors can do those from their home. All of that stuff is taking place as usual. We just don't have internet access at this point. Everything else is going on as usual.”

Watson said he did not know the specifics of what caused the internet outage, “but they have been working hard to get it back up and running.”

“I think we should be back in business at some point today, but nobody was sent home, no shut down. It was just a matter of we can't access the internet,” he said.

