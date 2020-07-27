S.C. State working to boost fundraising; capital campaign planned

Finance

Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, also gave her report during the special meeting.

According to preliminary unaudited figures ending June 30, 2020, the university’s unrestricted operating budget had $65,183,990 in revenues and $62,292,757 in expenses, leaving a positive net operating income of $2,891,233.

“We had budgeted to be slightly positive. We are slightly ahead given COVID. These numbers do not reflect any COVID-related revenue because what we’ve received thus far has come in as federal grants, and this is our unrestricted operating budget. All that came in as a federal grant. So it is not reflected in here,” Brewington said.

She added, “And it does not reflect other direct COVID-related expenses. So we reported the reduction in revenue (approximately $6.6 million) because those were refunds. Where we had some cash grants that went out to students, those aren’t reported in these numbers because that’s going to be treated as federal activity.”

Brewington said the university’s annual audit is scheduled to start Aug. 17.

“We are in our close-out period, making sure that we have all of the invoices in and recorded in the proper fiscal year. We are reconciling the accounts and making sure that we have everything recorded. ... So we’ve got another couple of weeks to get all of this in order,” she said.

