S.C. State working to boost fundraising; capital campaign planned

South Carolina State University is continuing work to bolster its comprehensive fundraising plan, which includes a capital campaign.
Dr. Gwynth Nelson, associate vice president for development, gave the S.C. State trustee board an update during a special virtual meeting on July 23.
She said bids for a fundraising consultant to help craft a capital campaign will be accepted until July 31.
“The South Carolina State University Review Committee has been established. The committee will consist of myself, two employees from South Carolina State University and an alum. The committee will review the applications on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5,” Nelson said.
“The goal is for an offer to be extended to the consultant by the end of August,” she said.
A private giving report for fiscal year 2019-20 revealed the university has raised $1.8 million of its $2 million goal.
“This total does not reflect all gifts for the fiscal year yet. We are still getting gifts in. So we still need to post for June gifts. ... Although we have not made goal yet, we’re very excited that we came as close as we did, especially with everything that is happening with COVID-19,” Nelson said.
The university plans to increase its percentage of alumni giving for FY 2020-21, as well as the number of alumni who actually give.
“It’s two-fold. ... We want to be more creative with alumni fundraising efforts. We want to continue to build a more comprehensive relationship between institutional advancement, the alumni relations, the alumni chapters and, of course, the national alumni association,” Nelson said.
As a result, the university is creating an institutional alumni fundraising plan with the S.C. State National Alumni Association, with plans to also re-establish and continue to grow a pre-alumni council.
Nelson said assistance will also be sought from the S.C. State trustee board members in increasing corporate giving.
Trustee Donnie Shell said it would be effective if he had a feasibility study or similar document in hand to present to corporations who he and other board members may approach about giving to the university.
“That will definitely be done,” Nelson said.
She said work with the Thomas E. Miller Society will also continue to increase its membership.
The society recognizes cumulative philanthropy from individuals, couples, organizations, associations, corporations and foundations demonstrating commitment to the university and higher education by sharing their resources.
“We want to continue to work with the Miller Society members to increase the membership and implement more of the committee initiatives. Hank Allen is currently the chairperson. We have had several meetings with the committee, and we have begun to implement a scholarship,” Nelson said.
She added, “We want to continue to schedule and increase the number of meetings with major donors and President Clark. We want to continue to work with President Clark to identify prospects.”
Nelson said there current vacant positions include those for a development officer and full-time director of alumni relations.
“Iva Gardner is currently serving on a part-time basis until a full-time director is hired. Our goal is to actually get that position posted within the next week,” said Nelson, who proposed the hiring of an alumni relations officer, a prospect researcher and a director of development.
Regarding the university’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, Nelson said S.C. State received more than 130 applications from students seeking assistance. More than $16,000 was given, including $12,200 to international students.
“Many of them are still on campus and obviously needed more for food and essentials. Also, 10 computers were given to students who reached out and stated that they needed laptops in order to be more effective as students,” Nelson said.
In other matters, the board discussed the continued development of a board of visitors, the development of which was approved during a December board meeting.
“I’ve said we need to get this piece cleaned up. It’s in the president’s hands. We don’t need it to stay there a long time…. I appreciate all of what’s been done,” Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said.
Finance
Teare Brewington, vice president for finance and management, also gave her report during the special meeting.
According to preliminary unaudited figures ending June 30, 2020, the university’s unrestricted operating budget had $65,183,990 in revenues and $62,292,757 in expenses, leaving a positive net operating income of $2,891,233.
“We had budgeted to be slightly positive. We are slightly ahead given COVID. These numbers do not reflect any COVID-related revenue because what we’ve received thus far has come in as federal grants, and this is our unrestricted operating budget. All that came in as a federal grant. So it is not reflected in here,” Brewington said.
She added, “And it does not reflect other direct COVID-related expenses. So we reported the reduction in revenue (approximately $6.6 million) because those were refunds. Where we had some cash grants that went out to students, those aren’t reported in these numbers because that’s going to be treated as federal activity.”
Brewington said the university’s annual audit is scheduled to start Aug. 17.
“We are in our close-out period, making sure that we have all of the invoices in and recorded in the proper fiscal year. We are reconciling the accounts and making sure that we have everything recorded. ... So we’ve got another couple of weeks to get all of this in order,” she said.
