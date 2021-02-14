S.C. State unveils newly renovated student center; new dining options now available

South Carolina State University recently unveiled the newly renovated student center at The Pitt, which has new retail dining options.
The renovation was completed in collaboration with S.C. State’s campus dining partner Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company.
The Pitt now features a collection of trendy fast-casual restaurants, including WOW, Which Wich, Mein Bowl and We Proudly Serve Starbucks.
“The renovations to the dining facilities serve as a major enhancement for our campus,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said.
“Our students will enjoy a new atmosphere while taking advantage of the food options. We want to thank Sodexo for responding to our students and thereby providing students delicious, healthy, nutritional and tasty meals while socializing in a very aesthetically pleasing environment. It is our view that these facilities will further assist our efforts to attract students to the university,” he said.
The newly renovated facility offers a greater variety of options for diners and an open floor plan with comfortable, modern seating.
WOW offers wings along with burgers, quesadillas and chicken tenders, as well as lighter fare such as wraps and salads.
At Which Wich, sandwiches are fully customizable for each guests’ specific tastes.
Mein Bowl offers healthy, fresh, made-to-order Asian cuisine, with menus built on flavorful spices, fresh vegetables, rice, noodles and proteins, including sushi items.
We Proudly Serve Starbucks offers freshly brewed Starbucks coffee, hot and cold espresso drinks, Tazo Teas, fresh-baked pastries, and Simply To Go sandwiches and salads.
“We are extremely proud to have worked so closely with the SCSU campus community to have a new and vibrant dining facility and food court area,” said Son Sawicki, district manager for Sodexo. “I want to thank President Clark for his support during the renovation process. The strong partnership between SCSU and Sodexo continues to help create a dining program that enhances the student experience and builds campus community.”