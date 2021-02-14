S.C. State unveils newly renovated student center; new dining options now available

South Carolina State University recently unveiled the newly renovated student center at The Pitt, which has new retail dining options.

The renovation was completed in collaboration with S.C. State’s campus dining partner Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company.

The Pitt now features a collection of trendy fast-casual restaurants, including WOW, Which Wich, Mein Bowl and We Proudly Serve Starbucks.

“The renovations to the dining facilities serve as a major enhancement for our campus,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said.

“Our students will enjoy a new atmosphere while taking advantage of the food options. We want to thank Sodexo for responding to our students and thereby providing students delicious, healthy, nutritional and tasty meals while socializing in a very aesthetically pleasing environment. It is our view that these facilities will further assist our efforts to attract students to the university,” he said.

The newly renovated facility offers a greater variety of options for diners and an open floor plan with comfortable, modern seating.

WOW offers wings along with burgers, quesadillas and chicken tenders, as well as lighter fare such as wraps and salads.